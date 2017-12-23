Top News
Politics
Code on local authorities to be ready before municipal elections,...
23/12/2017 20:25, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - The code on local authorities will be ready before the municipal...
Zbidi argues for mobilising his department’ resources, building on...
23/12/2017 19:33, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi emphasised the need to mobilise the...
Rached Ghannouchi: consensus comes at a cost
23/12/2017 19:23, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - The Ennahdha movement is committed to consensus and the "participatory"...
ECONOMY
"Textile-clothing operators must promote recovery of industry and innovation" (APII study)
23/12/2017 18:34, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - "The textile and clothing industries remain a key sector of the manufacturing industry and one of the levers of...
 Foreign investment up 11% at end November 2017 (FIPA)
 Ministry of Transport intervenes after ban on Tunisian women travelling to UAE
 Tunisair: disruption of all flights from and to Paris-Orly from December 22 to January 5,...
Society
Faouzi Abderrahmane says preferred serving State over party
23/12/2017 22:10, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - Minister of Vocational Training and Employment and leader in the Afek Tounes party, Faouzi Abderrahmane who has...
 UGTT, government agree on freezing commodity prices in 2018
 Significant presence of women in public service against low access to senior positions...
 Reserve of flu vaccines renewed and extra 100 thousand doses ordered (Health Ministry)
Sports
Tunisia's basketball Championship - Day-8 results
23/12/2017 21:54, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - Results of Tunisia's national basketball Championship day-8 games played on Saturday...
 Tunisia's soccer League 1 - day 9 results
 Women Arab Club Volleyball Championship - day-5: CS Sfaxien beat...
 North African Tri Nations: Tunisia-Algeria 13-36
 FIBA Africa Champions Cup- Morocco’s AS Salé bag title after win over...
PRESS RELEASES
الفحوصات الطبية الخاصة بالمقبولين لأداء مناسك الحج تنطلق يوم 10 أفريل...
 
12/04/2017 15:58, TUNIS/Tunisia
 
Download
