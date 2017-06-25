عربي
Tunis
23...
30° C
25/06/2017 14:48
Cereal harvest up by 51% nationwide
24/06/2017 22:00
Lieutenant Mejdi Hajlaoui dies of his burns
24/06/2017 21:53
Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated Sunday, June 25
24/06/2017 14:51
Government announces supplementary budget for aid to creation...
24/06/2017 14:32
Tunisia condemns attempted terrorist attack on Mecca's Great Mosque
23/06/2017 21:34
Eradication of scourge of terrorism in Tunisia is in its final stages...
23/06/2017 16:27
President and member of Provisional Consitutional Review Authority...
23/06/2017 15:22
New CSM members sworn in before President of Republic
23/06/2017 10:14
2017 baccalaureate: Sfax 1 tops laureates' list at national level
23/06/2017 10:10
Carthage International Festival, July 15-August 19
22/06/2017 22:38
Extractive Industries: working group to be established to improve...
22/06/2017 17:01
30th report of Court of Auditors aims to consolidate State’s efforts...
Politics
Béji Caid Essebsi describes crisis in Gulf region as "conflict...
25/06/2017 19:09, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) - As a first reaction of the Presidency of the Republic to the crisis...
Caid Essebsi offers best wishes to Tunisian people and all Muslims on...
25/06/2017 15:28, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) – President Béji Caid Essebsi, Speaker of House of Peoples’...
Takfiri Salafist sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison,...
25/06/2017 14:38, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) – A 42-year-old Takfiri Salafist, sentenced in absentia to 10 years in...
ECONOMY
Cereal harvest up by 51% nationwide
25/06/2017 14:48, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) – The cereal harvest is ahead of schedule, that is 51% till June 23 nationwide, Deputy-Director of Cereals at the...
Cabinet meeting approves several draft laws
Towards stepping up co-operation opportunities between Tunisian and Nigerian private...
CONECT International boosts economic relations with Nigeria
Society
Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated Sunday, June 25
24/06/2017 21:53, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP)- Sunday, June 25, will be the first day of the month of Shawwal, 1438 Hijri and the first day of Eid al-Fitr,...
2017 baccalaureate: Sfax 1 tops laureates' list at national level
Baccalaureate 2017: success rate at main session is 30% (Selim Khalbous)
Nearly 88% of rural women believe that state is uninterested in improving their conditions
CULTURE AND MEDIA
Government announces supplementary budget for aid to creation (Statement)
24/06/2017 14:51, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) – Prime Minister Youssef Chahed announced, on Friday during the cabinet meeting, to further strengthen the work...
Carthage International Festival, July 15-August 19
FIJ calls for dialogue on independence of public service broadcasting
MoU signed between TAP and Xinhua
Bizerte International Festival, July 14-August 18
Sports
Tournoi Masters de Grenoble: Espérance V Montpellier in semi-final, August 19
24/06/2017 13:45, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP)- Tunisian champion Esperance Sportive de Tunis will take on Montpellier, 3rd in the French championship and Cup...
Tunisia’s soccer League 1 to kick off next August 15
Sport-taekwondo: Tunisia to host 2018 WTF World Taekwondo Junior...
CAF Champions' League (Group C /Day 4): EST - Sundowns 0-0
Soccer – CAF champions’ league (Group A): Al Hilal (Sud) - ES Sahel...
PRESS RELEASES
الفحوصات الطبية الخاصة بالمقبولين لأداء مناسك الحج تنطلق يوم 10 أفريل...
12/04/2017 15:58, Tunis/Tunisia
© 2016 Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
ضبط معاليم خدمات الوكالة الفنية للنقل البري ابتداء من يوم 21 أكتوبر...
20/10/2016 10:40, Tunis/Tunisia
© 2016 Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
ايداع التصريح بالمداخيل المحققة بعنوان سنة 2015 من قبل الأشخاص...
21/07/2016 13:46, Tunis/Tunisia
وزارة الماليــة
Download
Download
Download
Regions
25/06/2017 18:12
Funeral of lieutenant Mejdi Hajlaoui in Sidi Bouzid
25/06/2017 14:52
Fourteen youths trying to illegaly cross to Italy from Sfax shores, arrested
24/06/2017 15:40
Ben Arous: six injured in gas explosion in flat
24/06/2017 12:17
Pilot project to devise development strategy for Béja city based on local governance...
24/06/2017 11:25
Cap Zebib (Bizerte): Illegal migration attempt thwarted
World
25/06/2017 14:35
Oil truck explosion kills 146 people
25/06/2017 14:34
10 bodies found after landslide in China buries at least 90
25/06/2017 14:34
UK Parliament hit by "sustained" cyber attack
24/06/2017 10:32
Papua New Guinea begins voting amid economic uncertainty
