عربي
|
Français
REGISTER
Tunis
+
23...
+
30° C
Home
Politics
Economy
Society
Regions
Culture & Media
Sports
World
TAP Investigation
ALL CATEGORIES
23/12/2017 20:25
Code on local authorities to be ready before municipal elections,...
23/12/2017 18:34
"Textile-clothing operators must promote recovery of industry and...
23/12/2017 18:16
Ministry of Religious Affairs preparing new law on mosques
23/12/2017 18:04
Foreign investment up 11% at end November 2017 (FIPA)
23/12/2017 17:51
Mosques played very limited role in youth indoctrination (minister)
23/12/2017 12:57
Medenine hosts 2nd edition of Regional Fair of Local Produce,...
23/12/2017 11:45
Ghar el Melh hosts forum-festival on climate risks, December 22-25
22/12/2017 19:52
Significant presence of women in public service against low access to...
22/12/2017 19:14
Ministry of Transport intervenes after ban on Tunisian women...
22/12/2017 19:01
"Citizen’s Space” at Ministry of Interior inaugurated
22/12/2017 18:27
Emirates Airline lifts ban on Tunisian women travelling to Dubai
22/12/2017 18:23
Reserve of flu vaccines renewed and extra 100 thousand doses ordered...
Top News
1
/ 8
Politics
Code on local authorities to be ready before municipal elections,...
23/12/2017 20:25, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - The code on local authorities will be ready before the municipal...
Zbidi argues for mobilising his department’ resources, building on...
23/12/2017 19:33, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - Defence Minister Abdelkarim Zbidi emphasised the need to mobilise the...
Rached Ghannouchi: consensus comes at a cost
23/12/2017 19:23, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - The Ennahdha movement is committed to consensus and the "participatory"...
More
ECONOMY
"Textile-clothing operators must promote recovery of industry and innovation" (APII study)
23/12/2017 18:34, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - "The textile and clothing industries remain a key sector of the manufacturing industry and one of the levers of...
Foreign investment up 11% at end November 2017 (FIPA)
Ministry of Transport intervenes after ban on Tunisian women travelling to UAE
Tunisair: disruption of all flights from and to Paris-Orly from December 22 to January 5,...
More
Society
Faouzi Ben Abderrahmane says preferred serving State over party
23/12/2017 18:24, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - Minister of Vocational Training and Employment and leader in the Afek Tounes party, Faouzi Ben Abderrahmane who...
UGTT, government agree on freezing commodity prices in 2018
Significant presence of women in public service against low access to senior positions...
Reserve of flu vaccines renewed and extra 100 thousand doses ordered (Health Ministry)
More
Sports
Tunisia's soccer League 1 - day 9 results
23/12/2017 17:43, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - Results of Tunisia's soccer League 1 day-9 games played on Saturday afternoon: Medenine: CO Medenine 0 C....
Women Arab Club Volleyball Championship - day-5: CS Sfaxien beat...
North African Tri Nations: Tunisia-Algeria 13-36
FIBA Africa Champions Cup- Morocco’s AS Salé bag title after win over...
FIBA Africa Champions Cup: US Monastir finish third
More
PRESS RELEASES
الفحوصات الطبية الخاصة بالمقبولين لأداء مناسك الحج تنطلق يوم 10 أفريل...
12/04/2017 15:58, TUNIS/Tunisia
© 2016 Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
Download
More
2017 Tunisian Athlete of the Year
Vote for 2017 Tunisian Athlete of the Year
VOTE
Regions
23/12/2017 18:08
Bizerte: 4 dead from H1N1 virus
23/12/2017 12:57
Medenine hosts 2nd edition of Regional Fair of Local Produce, December 22-24
23/12/2017 11:45
Ghar el Melh hosts forum-festival on climate risks, December 22-25
22/12/2017 19:41
Kasserine: organic olive oil exports set to increase
21/12/2017 17:56
Bookings reach 100% in Tozeur during International Oasis Festival
Most Read
At least 65 media workers killed doing their jobs in 2017 - Reporters Without Borders (
337
views)
Assad says France sponsors terrorism, cannot talk about peace (
293
views)
Kremlin says cannot agree that Russia poses threat to United States (
282
views)
World
23/12/2017 10:42
Japan's emperor draws record birthday crowd as he prepares to abdicate
23/12/2017 10:40
U.S. arms supply to provoke Kiev to use force in Eastern Ukraine
23/12/2017 10:30
German conservatives eye 65,000 cap on migrants
22/12/2017 10:37
Turkish police arrest 15 senior military officers in Gulen probe
Twitter Updates
Newsletter Signup
Contact Us
If you wish to receive our newsletter, register below.
tel: 71889000
fax: 71883500, 71888999
7,avenue Slimen ben Slimen
-2092 - MANAR II - Tunis
tap@tap.info.tn