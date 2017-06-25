Top News
1 / 8
  • <a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/9146321-béji-caid-essebsi'>Béji Caid Essebsi describes crisis in Gulf region as "conflict between members of same family" <a>
  • <a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/9145954-caid-essebsi-offers'>Caid Essebsi offers best wishes to Tunisian people and all Muslims on Eid al-Fitr<a>
  • <a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/9142380-cabinet-meeting'>Cabinet meeting approves several draft laws<a>
  • <a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/9142147-caïd-essebsi'>Caïd Essebsi affirms urgent need to reach consensual solutions to Gulf crisis<a>
  • <a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/9141507-eid-al-fitr-'>Eid al-Fitr: Presidential pardon for 196 detainees <a>
  • <a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/9139020-new-government'>New government appointments announced<a>
  • <a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/9138798-jhinaoui-talks'>Jhinaoui talks about new start for Tunisian-Nigerian relations<a>
  • <a href='http://www.tap.info.tn/en/Portal-Top-News-EN/9138677-caïd-essebsi-meets'>Caïd Essebsi meets Nigeria’s Minister of Foreign Affairs<a>

Politics
Béji Caid Essebsi describes crisis in Gulf region as "conflict...
25/06/2017 19:09, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) - As a first reaction of the Presidency of the Republic to the crisis...
Caid Essebsi offers best wishes to Tunisian people and all Muslims on...
25/06/2017 15:28, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) – President Béji Caid Essebsi, Speaker of House of Peoples’...
Takfiri Salafist sentenced in absentia to 10 years in prison,...
25/06/2017 14:38, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) – A 42-year-old Takfiri Salafist, sentenced in absentia to 10 years in...
More

ECONOMY
Cereal harvest up by 51% nationwide
25/06/2017 14:48, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) – The cereal harvest is ahead of schedule, that is 51% till June 23 nationwide, Deputy-Director of Cereals at the...
 Cabinet meeting approves several draft laws
 Towards stepping up co-operation opportunities between Tunisian and Nigerian private...
 CONECT International boosts economic relations with Nigeria
More

Society
Eid al-Fitr to be celebrated Sunday, June 25
24/06/2017 21:53, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP)- Sunday, June 25, will be the first day of the month of Shawwal, 1438 Hijri and the first day of Eid al-Fitr,...
  2017 baccalaureate: Sfax 1 tops laureates' list at national level
 Baccalaureate 2017: success rate at main session is 30% (Selim Khalbous)
 Nearly 88% of rural women believe that state is uninterested in improving their conditions
More

CULTURE AND MEDIA
Government announces supplementary budget for aid to creation (Statement)
24/06/2017 14:51, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP) – Prime Minister Youssef Chahed announced, on Friday during the cabinet meeting, to further strengthen the work...
 Carthage International Festival, July 15-August 19
 FIJ calls for dialogue on independence of public service broadcasting
 MoU signed between TAP and Xinhua
 Bizerte International Festival, July 14-August 18
More

Sports
Tournoi Masters de Grenoble: Espérance V Montpellier in semi-final, August 19
24/06/2017 13:45, Tunis/Tunisia
(TAP)- Tunisian champion Esperance Sportive de Tunis will take on Montpellier, 3rd in the French championship and Cup...
 Tunisia’s soccer League 1 to kick off next August 15
 Sport-taekwondo: Tunisia to host 2018 WTF World Taekwondo Junior...
 CAF Champions' League (Group C /Day 4): EST - Sundowns 0-0
 Soccer – CAF champions’ league (Group A): Al Hilal (Sud) - ES Sahel...
More

PRESS RELEASES
الفحوصات الطبية الخاصة بالمقبولين لأداء مناسك الحج تنطلق يوم 10 أفريل...
 
12/04/2017 15:58, Tunis/Tunisia
 
© 2016 Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
 
ضبط معاليم خدمات الوكالة الفنية للنقل البري ابتداء من يوم 21 أكتوبر...
 
20/10/2016 10:40, Tunis/Tunisia
 
© 2016 Agence Tunis Afrique Presse
 
ايداع التصريح بالمداخيل المحققة بعنوان سنة 2015 من قبل الأشخاص...
 
21/07/2016 13:46, Tunis/Tunisia
 
وزارة الماليــة
 
DownloadDownloadDownload
More

                                                            

 
Twitter Updates Newsletter Signup Contact Us

If you wish to receive our newsletter, register below.
tel: 71889000
fax: 71883500, 71888999