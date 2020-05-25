COVID-19: Zero infection cases reported in Tunisia on May 25, recoveries up to 919 (Health Ministry)
26/05/2020 09:04, TUNIS/Tunisia
(TAP) - The Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that zero COVID-19 infection cases was recorded on May 25, out of 660 conducted screening tests, including 2 as part of follow-up of active cases. As such, the tally still stands at 1,051 confirmed...

