Tunisia participates from November 25 to December 10 in campaign "16 days of activism" against violence against women

(TAP) - Tunisia is participating, from 25 November to 10 December, in the campaign "16 days of activism" against violence against women.

This campaign aims to break the silence around violence against women and to fight against this phenomenon and its repercussions on the family and society, a statement released Friday by the Ministry of Women, Family and Children said. .

In this context, an awareness and prevention campaign will be launched by the Ministry and will be deployed in several communication media.

Tunisia figures in the 19th rank among the countries that have enacted an integral law against violence against women.

The "16 Days of Activism" campaign against violence against women was launched in 1991. It was initiated by the first femmes (Women's Global Leadership Institute and coordinated Center for Women's Global Leadership.