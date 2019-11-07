Interior Ministry denies reports about return of terrorists to Tunisia

(TAP) – The Interior Ministry denied on Monday report about a possible return of terrorists to Tunisia, describing them as "groundless."

“These reports are likely to stir trouble among the public opinion,” the same source added.

All individuals whose belonging to a terrorist group or participation in terrorist attacks has been proved will automatically be brought before the competent legal authorities upon their return, the Interior Ministry specified.

Following Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu statement to the Turkish news agency that his country is planning to “deport terrorists to their native countries as of next week,” reports were recently shared on social media and published by some Tunisian and foreign news websites about the return of individuals who belong to terrorist groups or had participated in terrorist attacks in conflict regions.